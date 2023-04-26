A significant increase in behavioral health issues among young people has Vigo County providers and agencies struggling to meet the demand for mental health services.
Those needs, and how the community can better address them, prompted Wednesday’s community forum at Gibault Children’s Services.
The forum, “Our Community’s Crisis Response: Children and Adolescents,” focused on crisis response services, gaps and initiatives in Vigo County.
Those attending included representatives of behavioral health services, the Vigo County School Corp., law enforcement, Vigo County Juvenile Probation, Indiana Department of Child Services and social service organizations.
The 90-minute event included a panel and small group discussion.
“What we’ve been noticing in the community is that more and more children are suffering from mental illness,” said Dr. Darla Hinshaw, child/adolescent psychiatrist who works at both Harsha Behavioral Center and Gibault.
“With the COVID pandemic, there was a huge increase in the number of kids needing services. It really kind of threw everybody for a loop,” Hinshaw said. “All of us are kind of struggling with access to services.”
The goal of Wednesday’s session was to bring agencies together to look at “what are we doing well, what do we need and where do we go from here,” Hinshaw said prior to the session.
“This is not a one and done. We’re going to have to have more of these down the road as we try to improve services in the community.”
Some of the “gaps” identified during the session included a need for more therapists/providers and more funding for agencies as well as individuals who can’t afford mental health services.
Funding is also needed for prevention services.
The need for mental health services in the community outweighs the number of providers available, said Megan Kirk, VCSC Project Aware coordinator, after the session.
Accessibility is also a major issue, she said. That’s why the district, through its Project AWARE funding, has made a big push for school-based services, including counseling.
“We know sometimes transportation is an issue for families,” and work schedules also can be an issue, Kirk said.
Sometimes insurance doesn’t cover services or parents face a significant co-pay they can’t afford, she said.
She noted that VCSC school counselors have completed 231 risk assessments of students for this school year, as of March. Those could be due to threats to self or threats to others.
Depending on risk level, students are then recommended to see a mental health professional; the district works with parents to find a mental health professional to complete the crisis assessment.
The VCSC Project AWARE program is a five-year, federally funded grant aimed at better responding to the mental health needs of school children. The district grant expires in September.
The district is having discussions about how it can continue the programming that’s been put in place over the past five years, Kirk said.
Christina Crist of Team of Mercy said one of its needs is providing resources for entire families, including parents. If one individual in a family is suffering, “Everyone is suffering,” she said.
But what she’s also seeing is that “resources are exhausted right now,” including counselors and agencies in the area. “Yet we still have all these issues, Crist said.
She has provided suicide prevention training in high schools, educating students on signs and symptoms. Talking about mental health is becoming more “normalized,” she said, and young people are “thirsty” for information and training.
“We should be proud youth are reaching out and are talking about it,” Crist said.
Team of Mercy provides suicide awareness and prevention services and assists survivors following an attempted and/or a completed suicide.
Some agencies talked about challenges related to getting children timely or consistent care for mental health issues.
Missy Burton of Hamilton Center noted that the COVID pandemic continues to have an impact. Some children missed “transitional milestones” and some may not have certain social skills because they were isolated during the pandemic.
Toward the conclusion, various speakers agreed there is a need to educate the community as well as policy makers and elected officials on the issues.
That could involve a town hall or community forum.
Also suggested was getting parents and young people involved in the discussion.
Noah Gambill, attorney with the Indiana Department of Child Services, said that other than those directly involved with these issues, people don’t “understand what we deal with daily.”
He suggested an educational forum for policy makers, local leaders and elected officials “so they understand the world we live in” and how it affects the taxpayer base, criminal justice system, schools and the ability to grow the community.
Kirk did report on some positive statistics for VCSC students, based on the IU Indiana Youth Survey. This year, 4,000 VCSC students in grades 6-12 participated; participation is optional.
In one question asking if students felt sad or hopeless for two weeks or longer, numbers rose statewide over six years but went down slightly in Vigo County over that period, from 31.8% to 31%.
VCSC also saw declines when youth responded to questions on whether they had seriously considered suicide or if they had considered making or made a plan related to suicide.
Kirk believes part of the reason for those declines is the services and training provided through Project AWARE.
However, “I will say that the intensity of some of these situations has gone up. So even if the frequency is going down, I feel the intensity has been pretty significant,” she said.
Wednesday’s forum was organized by a Vigo County Crisis Intervention Team committee.
