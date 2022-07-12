The Terre Haute Community Band will present a Children’s Concert, "I Got Rhythm," on Saturday at Fairbanks Park.
The Happiness Bag Drum Circle will start the evening at 7 p.m. The THCB, conducted by Yvonne Newlin, will take the stage at 8 p.m. with the evening’s activities scheduled to conclude by 9.
The Vigo County Public Library will be present with free books for all the children attending the concert. The Terre Haute Community Band will also provide gifts for the children and free sno-cones and popcorn for the audience.
Children will have an opportunity to parade around the amphitheater during the concert at a time announced from the podium. The music for the evening has been especially selected with children in mind.
The concert is sponsored by Indianan Arts Commission, Arts Illiana and the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
