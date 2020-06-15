Two children have been identified as suspects in a church vandalism near Waveland Lake.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported burglary Friday to the Byron Christian Church on County Road 950 North. A church elder told police the church had been entered and vandalized.
Deputies investigated and identified a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl as the suspects. The children were taken into custody and later released to their guardians.
The case has been forwarded to the Parke County juvenile justice system.
