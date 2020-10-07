To coincide with fall break, the Terre Haute Children's Museum will be open Friday through Monday (Oct. 9-12).
Over the long weekend, the museum will have expanded hours and the ropes challenge course will reopen. Also, guests can experience the new "Under Construction" exhibit and see a bird's-eye view of the active construction site across the street.
The schedule is:
Fri., Oct 9: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct 10: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct 11: Museum open noon to 5 p.m., ropes open 1 to 3 p.m.
Mon., Oct 12: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ropes open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The museum will resume its regular weekend operating schedule Oct. 17.
