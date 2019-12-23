With schools on break and families traveling for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering special hours and activities.
“Everyone in the family has a great experience at the museum,” Jamie McDowell, the museum’s director of operations, said in a news release. “It creates some common ground to connect multiple generations and the cousins who haven’t seen one another for a while.
Holiday programming includes:
Elf Games, Dec. 26, 27, 28, & 30 from 11 a.m. to to 3 p.m. and is included with admission
New Year’s Noon, the museum’s biggest party of the year, Dec. 31. Start is 10 a.m. and the ball drop takes place at noon, though the museum is open for play until 2 p.m. Free to members and included with admission.
Hands-On Science: Awesome Igloos! Jan. 2, 3, & 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and extended hours on Jan 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for First Friday and is included with admission.
Holiday hours are:
Dec. 24 and Dec. 25: Museum Closed
Dec 26: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dec 27: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dec 28: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dec 29: Museum open noon to to 5 p.m. Ropes open 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dec 30: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dec 31: New Year’s Noon Celebration, museum open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ropes closed.
Jan 1: Museum closed.
Jan 2: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Jan 3: Museum open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Jan 4: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ropes open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Jan 5: Museum open noon to 5 p.m. Ropes open 12:30 p.m. to to 3:30 p.m.
The Museum will resume its regular operating schedule on Jan. 6.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum, at the corner of 8th Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute, is a nonprofit institution. It receives no city, state or federal funding, relying solely on visitor fees, gifts, donations, and grants to fund its world-class educational exhibits and programs.
Museum admission is free for members of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months.
For more information about the Museum, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
