Child porn convictions result in sentence to probation

A Terre Haute man who pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography is to serve a 15-year sentence on probation.
Michael A. Perkins, 50, was facing 10 counts of Level 5 felony child pornography possession in September, when he entered a plea agreement. In that plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to five counts and the state agreed to seek no more than 15 years prison time, according to the prosecutor's office.
At sentencing Friday in Vigo County Superior Court 1, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office sought a sentence of 15 years in state prison. The defense asked for three years or less, suspended to probation.
Judge John Roach sentenced Perkins to three years on each of the five counts, with the sentences to run consecutively, for a total of 15 years. Roach then suspended the 15-year sentence and ordered Perkins placed on probation for 15 years.
After the hearing, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said his office would continue to seek prison time for those defendants convicted of possession of child pornography.
“I would like to commend former Terre Haute Police Detective Travis Chesshir for his work on this case, and Detective Donald Toney for his computer forensic work," Modesitt said in a written statement. "I would like to thank Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O’Reilly for his diligent work on these difficult cases. We will continue to pursue these cases and, when the law allows, seek prison time for these offenders.”
Perkins was arrested in November 2018 after Terre Haute Police were contacted by Pennsylvania police investigating Perkins due to inappropriate online conversations between Perkins and a 14-year-old boy, according to a court document.
Perkins gave a statement to city police Nov. 8 about sharing photos and conversations in private chat rooms with juvenile males, police said. Perkins reportedly told police the chat room participants engaged in erotic role play.
Police also said Perkins gave them consent to search his home and electronic devices. Forensic examination of the devices revealed hundreds of photos of males and females ages infant to pre-teen engaging in sex acts, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.