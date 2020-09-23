The Vigo County School Corp. is investigating an incident in which a Terre Town Elementary student was mistakenly left on a school bus Monday.

The district is not disclosing details of the matter. "We are aware of, actively investigating, and will appropriately address an incident [Monday] involving a student on one of our buses," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. He could not release any further details on the incident.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

A third grader at Terre Town Elementary was left on a school bus Monday and never made it to school, WTHI-TV first reported. The mother received a call that afternoon in which the director of transportation told her that her son had fallen asleep on the bus in the morning.

When the child woke up, he got out of the bus and went outside. He was in an Arby's parking lot when a woman found him and called authorities.

The parent told WTHI that the bus driver had not checked the bus seats after dropping the kids off at school that morning.