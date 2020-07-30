Child hurt when SUV crashes into laundry room

A child was airlifted to Riley Children's Hospital Wednesday after an accident in which a vehicle crashed into a Garden Quarter Apartment laundry facility, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle hit and entered into the building, pinning a boy who was inside. Honey Creek Fire and Vigo County Sheriff deputies as well as civilians helped free the victim. The 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Riley Hospital for a severe leg injury.
Masoud Mahini, age 66, told investigators he has a medical condition and was unsure if he was braking or accelerating his SUV as he pulled up to the laundromat at 1200 E. Elmwood.
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.