The Brazil Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon accident involving the death of a child.
It occurred at 4:12 p.m. in a private drive on the northeast side of Brazil.
Family and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the child did not survive, according to a Brazil Police Department news release.
Brazil police and the Clay County Coroner’s Office are investigating. The Indiana State Police assisted with the accident reconstruction.
Also responding were the Brazil Fire Department and STAR Ambulance.
Further details were not immediately available.
