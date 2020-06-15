Child, age 2, drowns in Universal pool accident

Vermillion County authorities on Monday reported the accidental drowning of a 2-year-old girl in Universal that occurred Sunday night.
Deputies were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to a home on Thorington Street on a report of a child not responsive after being found in a backyard swimming pool, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release.
Deputies and emergency medical personal administered CPR, and the girl was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton. After all life-saving measures were exhausted, the girl was pronounced dead.
Deputies determined the girl had been out front playing basketball with her family. The family noticed that she was missing and began looking for her.
The mother located the child in the above-ground swimming pool and removed her from the water. The girl's father began CPR until emergency personnel arrived.
An autopsy was performed Monday and determined cause of death to be drowning. The sheriff said there is no reason to suspect foul play. Indiana Child Protective Services was notified and will do its own investigation.
Assisting sheriff's deputies were Vermillion County Coroner Roger Lewis, Black Diamond Fire and Rescue and Illiana EMS.
