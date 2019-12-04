Along with a number of money matters, the Terre Haute City Council will dedicate a host of time in its December meetings discussing a proposed ordinance that would allow city residents to keep a licensed flock of chickens.
The ordinance, as currently written, was workshopped twice in previous months by a Chicken Ordinance Exploratory Committee, comprised of three council members and four husbandry experts.
City Council president and chicken committee chair Martha Crossen said heeding advice from chicken owners and those more experience in the matter helped craft an accommodating ordinance.
The ordinance would allow city residents to keep chickens, but not other fowl such as peacocks, turkeys or waterfowl, in a coop/ run enclosure that offers a minimum six square feet per bird.
The coop/run must also provide adequate sun and shade and a deterrent boarder to protect against rodents, wild birds, dogs, and other predators or vermin.
The coop/run must also be at least 20 feet from another dwelling and at least five feet from the property line of any adjoining lots.
A licensed flock may not have more than eight hens and no roosters and the flock owner must live in a residential, or R1 or R2 zoned, area.
Anyone wanting to keep a flock will have to apply for a license through the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety, or its designated facility. A license would cost $25.
Crossen said the license fee is, in part at least, an effort to ensure those who choose to keep a flock are personally invested in the animals’ welfare.
“It helps cover a few costs, but it also makes sure people are serious about this,” Crossen said. “We want people who are going to be responsible about it.”
To that end, no applicant would be allowed to harbor more than one flock within the city and no more than one flock could be harbored at one location, so as to not create a public nuisance.
Anyone granted a license inherently agrees to chicken coop and run inspections, at reasonable times, to any animal control officer of the City and/or their designees.
Any violation of this proposed ordinance may result in a fine of up to $250 per day for a first offense, and may result in the revocation of any license to harbor a chicken flock within the City. Any subsequent violation may result in a fine of up to $2,500 per day, and would require the revocation of a license to harbor a chicken flock within the city indefinitely.
As was discussed at length in a pair of Chicken Ordinance Exploratory Committee meetings, the ordinance needed to address what to do with chickens surrendered by owners or taken by authorities.
With no room at the Terre Haute Humane Society shelter and no way for animal control to house the chickens, the ordinance proposes the Board of Works maintain a voluntary list of individuals and/or groups that are willing to take into possession any chicken or chicken flock that is not in compliance.
“This is such a new ordinance that its helpful for whenever someone might need to get rid of a chicken or want to learn more about how to raise chickens or do a better job of it,” Crossen said.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting at City Hall is an extension of the city’s short-term loan from the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
Needed to cover income gaps between property tax payouts in June and December, according to Mayor Duke Bennett, the $1 million loan helps cover the city’s operating expenses.
And while the borrowing has been a point of contention in years past, Bennett is quick to point out that borrowing continues to decrease as cash reserves in the city’s critical funds continue to increase.
“We’ve worked to reduce the loan from $5 million to just $1 million,” Bennett said.
The loan takes half the sum from Redevelopment’s Central Business District TIF and the other from the State Road 46 TIF. The loan is to be payed back on or before June 30, 2020.
The mayor’s Redevelopment loan request comes a week before he is scheduled to ask the council on Dec. 12 to borrow $3 million against the city’s tax anticipation warrants.
Again he said the money is used to cover city expenses between property tax payouts. But unlike borrowing against Redevelopment, taking a loan against tax warrants isn’t Bennett’s preference.
“My preference would be to do all our borrowing from Redevelopment and not borrow against the [tax warrants], as they have plenty of cash on hand,” Bennett said. “But I’ve gotten push back against that from a couple of council members over the years and so we’ve kind of split it between them.”
Also to be discussed at City Council’s December meetings:
• The designation of two blocks of Eagle Street to honor the service and sacrifice of two Terre Haute soldiers. Eagle Street between 11th and 12th Street would be designated the “Sgt. Kyle Childress OIF Memorial Way” and Eagle Street between 12th and 13th Street shall be designated the “Sgt. Dale Griffin OEF Memorial Way.”
• A resolution authorizing Mayor Bennett to file an application for operating and capital assistance with the U.S. Department of Transportation for grants under the Urban Mass Transportation Plan of 1964.
• A host of appropriations as the city moves money to between funds before the end of the year.
• A transfer of $400,000 from three city departments to cover a shortfall in the Terre Haute Fire Department overtime fund.
• A resolution authorizing a short-term loan between two Terre Haute Sanitary District funds.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
