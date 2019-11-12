The Chicken Ordinance Exploratory Committee on Tuesday forwarded recommendations to the Terre Haute City Council for a proposed ordinance that would allow city residents to own chickens.
In the second meeting of the committee, the first of which dealt largely with public sentiment, members hammered out the parameters they felt most fairly regulated chicken ownership in the city.
Regulations the committee would want to see in a chicken ordinance include:
• A resident may own no more than eight chickens
• A coup and run offers a minimum space of 6 square feet per hen
• Be housed in a space generally safe from predators
• Coup and run must be at least five feet from property line and must be 20 feet from a neighboring, inhabitable dwelling
• Keeping of chickens would require a biennial license from the city
And while the committee recommends ticketing those not in compliance, if an ordinance should later be passed, what happens when sick, neglected, abused or abandoned chickens are taken from their owner is less clear.
The committee talked at length about code enforcement’s role in policing chickens, but without a place to hold them, the committee had to get creative with its answer.
The answer: a network of chicken owners willing to take in those needing relocated.
“It could be someone in the city that doesn’t already have a full flock and willing to take them. It could also be someone in the county that doesn’t have the same restrictions, said committee president Martha Crossen.
“And we’ve had a number of people, over the course of these discussion, who have said they’d be willing to do that.”
The list would be maintained by the Terre Haute Board of Public Works.
As are most ordinances in the city, a chicken ordinance would be complaint driven. Meaning, a resident with an issue would have to reach out to the city, log a detailed complaint before the proper authorities, in this case code enforcement, would respond.
But, as city attorney Eddie Felling noted at Tuesday’s meeting, inspecting coups and runs, even with a permitting system, can be difficult.
“There is some question about how much of your Fourth Amendment rights you can give away in a permitting process,” Felling said in response to code enforcement officer Laurie Tharp saying officers often need a court order to inspect someones property.
“My thought is that we would reorganize this [ordinance] in such a way that in getting a permit you are giving a continual right for code enforcement to go and inspect. But there are certain circumstances, a lot really, in which permits aren’t involved and we need that ability to go on someones property to inspect or for the removal of something.
“... The problem being, some of these people that will be in violation aren’t likely going through the permitting process.”
The city legal department will now work to craft a draft ordinance for City Council consideration. The earliest City Council could consider a proposed ordinance would be at its Dec. 5 meeting.
