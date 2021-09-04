Chick-fil-A will begin selling its chicken sandwiches, chips and drinks from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Northside Community Church Annex building next to the church’s softball field.
Tables and chairs will be provided both indoors and outdoors.
To-go orders will be available.
Northside Community Church is at 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave., on the southeast corner of Fruitridge and Maple Avenue, diagonally across from Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.