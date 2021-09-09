Chicago harmonica ace brings 'contemporary blues' to Crossroads main stage

As a college student, Russ Green got enthralled by the guitar wizardry of the late, great Jimi Hendrix.
He also didn’t have a lot of money in those days at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. “I couldn’t afford a guitar,” Green recalled Wednesday.
So, he bought a harmonica. And though it’s hard to emulate the psychedelic blues-rock of Hendrix on a blues harp, as the instrument is often known, Green developed a style that embodies his influences. He now leads the band Russ Green and His Electrifying Blues Harp and will perform Saturday night during the Blues at the Crossroads Festival in downtown Terre Haute.
The sound festivalgoers will hear from him will be “very contemporary blues. It’s blues for certain. I push the envelope a bit, and I try to tell stories of people’s lives and the human condition,” Green said. “As far as my harmonica playing, I’m definitely not conventional.”
He’s scheduled for the heart of Saturday night’s schedule on the festival’s main stage, positioned in the closed-off intersection of Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street. The music that day starts at 3 p.m. with opening act Henthorn & Feaster, followed by Max Allen, Smokers Blues Band, Green, Soupbone’s Blackwater Mission and The Millers. The festival opens tonight with five main-stage bands, beginning with Montourage at 5 p.m., followed by Elusion, Jennie DeVoe, Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel and the finale act, the Tommy Kelly Band.
More music is scheduled indoors at The Verve nightclub at 677 Wabash Ave. Friday’s lineup includes Developmental Research, and Loops and Rhythms with special guest Cosmic Situation. Saturday’s acts include Damon Mitchell, The Randy’s, Max Power Trio, Milkwalker and The Nerve.
While several of the artists are “old favorites” for Blues at the Crossroads regulars, as organizer Connie Wrin put it, Green will make his first appearance at the festival. The Chicago musician brings good reviews for his “City Soul” album. A Chicago Blues Guide critic wrote that “Russ Green is a gem of the Chicago blues scene, and he is the whole package — songwriter, singer, and harp man.”
As for his song selection for a show such as the Blues fest, he’ll include some popular covers.
“People tend to have an appreciation for music they’re familiar with and your interpretation of it,” Green said. He also doesn’t do “the songs everyone does. You’ll never hear me do ‘Mustang Sally.’ It’ll never happen.”
Green is well aware of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic’s continued presence. It has affected musicians’ ability to find opportunities to perform. He anticipated tours around the country and abroad in 2020.
“Of course it all disappeared,” Green said. The cancellations included last year’s Terre Haute festival. “And, this year has been slightly better,” he added. Just two festivals on his original 2021 schedule have materialized, including Blues at the Crossroads.
Thus, “things have not gotten anywhere close to normal,” Green said.
He’s confident about the outdoor setting for his Terre Haute performance. Green has been vaccinated and masks up “where I need to be.” He urged others to do the same.
As organizer, Wrin recommends unvaccinated festivalgoers wear a face covering.
