A North Central High School senior injured in a chemistry experiment Tuesday afternoon remains hospitalized in Indianapolis and will require skin graft surgery and therapy, his father says.
David Hooper said his son, Ethan, was airlifted Tuesday to the Eskenazi Health burn center; his son initially was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The school is located in Farmersburg near the Sullivan/Vigo county line.
Ethan received second and third degree burns to his left arm, primarily from the elbow to his fingertips and his face, his father said.
His son was the most severely injured in the accident, which occurred outside the school as part of an Advanced Placement chemistry course science experiment.
Three other students were treated and released at a local hospital for minor cuts and burns, according to Nancy Liston, school principal.
Authorities indicate one other individual may also have been affected.
Two investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office are assisting with the investigation, said David Hosick, director of public affairs with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
"We have been called in by local fire officials to assist with the investigation," Hosick said. The department was notified of an accident involving some student injuries. The incident may have involved "some sort of explosion," he said.
The class was conducting a science experiment similar to one conducted many times before, but for reasons yet to be determined, "There was a flash fire and explosion," said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
The state fire marshal's office is continuing its investigation to determine what happened, including whether containers of chemicals were properly labeled, Cottom said.
David Hooper, Ethan's father, said the family's first and foremost concern is to make sure Ethan is safe, cared for and he heals properly.
"We're also concerned for the others that were involved in the accident, that they are okay," Hooper said late Wednesday afternoon.
Hooper said he spoke to his son about what happened and he wanted to clarify some initial information.
"The chemicals used the day prior [Monday] was in fact used in an experiment done many times over the years. However, the next day, one of the chemicals was replaced by another for a first time experiment. My son just happened to be the one completing the experiment by lighting it," Hooper posted on the Tribune-Star's Facebook page.
The goal was to change the color of the flame, but the reaction was different. They used a different material without changing mixing ratios, Hooper said, based on his son's account.
"It caused an extremely dangerous situation," Hooper said.
Despite the seriousness of Ethan's injuries, "Everything is optimistic," he said.
His son will undergo surgery Friday, and doctors will then know more about the extent of the skin grafts required. Doctors are hopeful Ethan's face will heal without skin grafts.
Hooper said he wants people to be aware of the seriousness of what happened. "We're at a burn unit right now," he said.
The family is not angry. "We just want answers," he said. "We want everyone to be safe, knowing what happened, to be able to move forward," so that a similar accident is not repeated in the future.
Mark Baker, Northeast School Corp. superintendent, stated in an email: "The school corporation regrets the accident that occurred. We are cooperating fully with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office as they investigate the incident. We wish the students involved a full and speedy recovery."
