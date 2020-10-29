Charges in child's death now include murder

Criminal charges have been amended to murder and aggravated battery in the April death of an 18-month-old child.

Chad A. Nichols, 20, of Georgetown, Illinois, has a Feb. 8 trial date in Vigo Superior Court 5 in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy. Nichols was living in Terre Haute with the child's mother, as well as another child, when the child died.

The investigation took several months, and Nichols was recently arrested in Illinois before being returned to Vigo County on an initial charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony.

On Thursday, the criminal charges were amended to add murder and the Level 1 felony of aggravated battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Terre Haute police were called April 28 to a home on Locust Street where Nichols lived with his fiancé and her two children — the 18-month-old boy and an 8-month-old infant.

The children’s mother said the family had just returned home from running errands and Nichols had taken the older child into the house, then came outside to get the younger child out of the car. Nichols told the mother he had put the older child in a high chair and the child fell asleep quickly.

The mother was concerned, the document said, so she checked on the older child and found he was not breathing.

The mother attempted CPR on the child while Nichols called 911. Emergency personnel remarked about the under-nourished appearance of the child, the report said, and the child was soon transferred from a local hospital to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Police said an autopsy showed the child had head multiple head trauma consistent with abuse.

In interviews with police, Nichols said the child had banged his head against the wall, but he denied hitting the child.

The investigation included seeking phone records, which showed Nichols searched for information about what autopsies can show.

Modesitt said the investigation took several months due in part to the wait for toxicology and lab results and authorities efforts to obtain phone records.

