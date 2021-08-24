Charges filed in Sunday fatal crash

A juvenile killed in a Sunday crash in western Vigo County has been identified, and a Clinton man faces charges in connection with the incident.
The crash involving a dirt bike and pickup truck led to the death of Anthony Elkins Jr., 15, of West Terre Haute. He was a sophomore at West Vigo High School.
The driver of the pickup truck, Brent J. Robertson, 49, of Clinton, faces charges of driving while intoxicated causing death and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction filed in Vigo Superior Court 5.
The crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. Sunday on Concannon Road. The police investigation showed a dirt bike driven by Elkins was eastbound when it struck a westbound pick-up truck. Elkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation indicates the motorcycle was speeding prior to the crash.
Sheriff John Plasse said even though Robertson did not cause the crash, he was driving impaired, leading to his arrest and the charges against him.
Robertson was initially taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, and was booked into the Vigo County Jail later Sunday. He was released from jail Monday following his court appearance, where bail was set at $50,000 no 10 percent allowed, according to online jail records.
Funeral services for Elkins will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, 220 North Third St., West Terre Haute. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. An obituary appears in today’s Tribune-Star.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.fitzpatrickfunerals.com.
