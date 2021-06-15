Charges filed in Carlisle shooting

Charges have been filed against two men arrested in connection with the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.
Matthew T. Earle, 23, of Terre Haute, and Kyle R. Johnson, 20, of Coal City, both face charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. No court hearing dates have been publicly posted.
Earle and Johnson were arrested June 12 after a search warrant was executed at Earle's home in the 1700 block of South 12th Street in Terre Haute. They are being held in Sullivan County Jail.
Earle's court case is in Sullivan Circuit Court, while Johnson's case was filed in Sullivan Superior Court.
Indiana State Police said Wilson, who had been a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, was shot while in Carlisle about 12 a.m. Thursday and died later that morning.
State police said shooting occurred during a large gathering of two groups who were reportedly gathering for a fight near the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets.
Carlisle is in southern Sullivan County about 40 miles south of Terre Haute.
