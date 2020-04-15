Ninety criminal charges against the former owner of a Terre Haute towing business have been dismissed following completion of a pretrial diversion program.
Robert W. Durr, 75, former owner of Durr's Towing, was arrested in September 2017 following a 15-month investigation. Charges filed included corrupt business influence, auto theft, perjury and forgery.
In April 2019, Durr entered the deferral program offered by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office to have charges dismissed if terms of the agreement were met.
On Wednesday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said Durr earned dismissal of the charges. Durr was an older person with no criminal history, and he made restitution to the law enforcement agency for the cost of the investigation, Roberts said.
On Feb. 18, 2016, a citizen complaint regarding Durr’s Towing was brought to the attention of the Terre Haute Police Department auto theft unit.
The complaint alleged that Durr’s Towing had stolen the complainants’ vehicle. An investigation revealed anomalies in the sale of impounded vehicles and vehicles towed from accident scenes.
During the investigation, police said they learned falsified mechanics liens had been produced in regard to vehicle ownership.
Durr’s towing business was sold to new owners in January 2016. All instances in the investigation occurred between Oct. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2015.
