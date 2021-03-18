Murder and robbery charges have been dismissed against two people charged in connection with the Aug. 21, 2020 robbery and death of a Terre Haute man.
Shane Johnson, 30, and Jeffrey Recupido, 33, have been released from the Vigo County Jail, and their criminal charges have been dismissed without prejudice. That means the charges can be filed again at a later date.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Thursday the investigation continues into the attack that led to the death of Dwayne French outside his home in the 1300 block of Ash Street.
“Basically, we got new evidence in the last couple of weeks, and justice requires we check that out more thoroughly before we proceed,” Modesitt said. “The investigation is continuing. We are confident that we will get justice at some point.”
Modesitt said he could not make any comment about the ongoing investigation.
He also declined to talk about the murder and robbery charges pending against Loghan Jane Morris, 26, who remained in the Vigo County Jail Thursday.
Morris and Recupido were arrested in September in connection with the investigation. Johnson was arrested in August, a week after police said French was beaten.
French’s neighbor told police she heard the attack and found French on the ground by his motorcycle. She reported the suspects appeared to be Morris and two men.
According to probable cause affidavits filed in the case, French was able to tell police he had been struck in the head with a blunt object as he was preparing to leave on his motorcycle, and that his assailants stole his wallet and $1,500.
French then lost consciousness. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis due to the nature of his injuries, including a broken skull and brain bleed. He died Sept. 2, 2020.
Detectives talked with a witness who claimed to have overheard Morris, Johnson and Recupido discussing the robbery and attack, and said they were dividing the stolen money among themselves, according to an affidavit.
Trials for Recupido and Johnson had been set to start Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6.
A trial for Morris remains set for Aug. 8.
