Criminal charges have been dropped against a Terre Haute man facing bribery, corruption and misconduct charges in connection with traffic citations written in August 2014 at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.
The six felony counts pending in Vigo Superior Court 6 against 39-year-old Jeremiah Graham were dropped Wednesday at the request of the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said the mastermind of the scheme – James D. Graham of Bloomington – was convicted and sentenced in the case last week.
“Jeremiah Grahm was only acting under the direction of his father and boss,” Roberts said. “He was cooperative during the investigation and prosecution without an agreement from the state. At the conclusion of James Graham's case, the State felt it was in the best interests of justice to dismiss Jeremiah's charges.”
James Graham received a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of official misconduct. He was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service, pay a $500 find, and placed on informal probation.
Both men were arrested following a nearly three-month investigation by Indiana State Police that began Aug. 23, 2014, when four people contacted the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office about their concerns over paying cash to a “deputy” who had written them traffic citations at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. The “deputy” allegedly told them if they did not pay $25, he would take them to jail, investigators said.
Graham Security Patrol was contracted by the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds board to provide security during the diesel event. James Graham and four employees were given “special deputy” powers from the sheriff’s office to assist with security during the event. They were not given authorization to accept cash.
James Graham was the owner operation of Graham Security Patrol.
