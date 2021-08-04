Chanticleer Building slated for demolition

The Chanticleer Building in downtown Terre Haute, which formerly housed Forrest Sherer insurance, is to be demolished.
"We are taking the building down because it is in a state of disrepair," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift Development and co-founder of Thompson Thrift.
The company purchased the building at 24 N. Sixth St. in 2017 under the name 24 N. 6th TH LLC.
A demolition permit was issued July 22 by the city of Terre Haute. The permit lists the cost of the demolition at $100,000 and was issued to Dennis Trucking Co.
The building is now surrounded by fencing and an excavator has been moved near the rear of the building.
"We don't have any immediate plans for that property," Thrift said, "so we are just going to bring the building down and fill in the basement hole there and then wait until the right opportunity comes along for that property to be developed."
Thrift said a parking lot is not being considered.
"We don't have any immediate plans to put a hard surface on it, so we will just reserve it for future development. We do have parking that is on the west half, the west quarter of that half of block, that is used for parking," Thrift said. "It honestly would not accommodate all that many parking spaces."
The Chanticleer Building was built by the Deming family in 1925. It featured a decorative brick and terra cotta front with a red title pent roof. The building took is name from the singing rooster in Chaucer's "Canterbury Tales," as the building originally had two colorful roosters on the facade.
Red roosters on the front of the building and on the side have been removed. "We had some people (who had offices there) who wanted some relics off the building," Thrift said.
"We have looked at multiple options, including saving the building and bringing it down and building new," Thrift said. "Right now nothing has surfaced. We think it is good real estate, well situated there and we hope to continue our tradition of bringing back to life areas of downtown, but right now we need to find the right project and the right opportunity.
"We looked at it every which way but could not find any real viable use for the structure given its design and size. Right now, we are paying pretty heavy property taxes for a building that we don't think has any viability for repair or renovation," Thrift said. "So, ultimately, we had to make the decision to prepare ourselves for the next generation, the next phase of that property's existence," Thrift said.
The company this year paid $7,1127 in property taxes for that structure, according to county records.
The building originally housed a retail outlet area with a company that dealt with fur on the first floor, a bookstore, a small department store and the insurance company Forrest Sherer. Other offices were on the second floor.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.