For more than 50 years, Honey Creek Mall has been Terre Haute's largest and most recognizable retail venue.
Yet Honey Creek Mall, like other malls in the United States, has seen a loss of major retailers.
Macy’s closed its doors in late March 2018, and Carson’s did the same in late August, 2018. Then, in October 2018, Sears announced closing of its store at Honey Creek.
In May, CBL Properties sold the Honey Creek Mall for $14.6 million to Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Miami-based Lionheart Capital. CBL Properties now provides third party leasing and management services for the mall's new owner.
Trevor Barran, chief operation officers for Out of the Box Ventures, said the company is now working to rebrand the mall.
"If you look at the retail environment, much has changed in recent years and at a fast-rate. Today’s shoppers are looking for a different experience than they did even five years ago." Barran said.
"Online has certainly shifted the way products are delivered and the rate in which they are delivered. We are now clearly seeing that shift move toward experiential shopping and lifestyle experiences," Barran said. "People still want to see and feel products, but ... they want to get together as a community, go to dinner, grab an ice cream cone, watch a movie and make memories. This is especially true for shopping centers like the Honey Creek Mall and we don't see this changing for quite some time."
In August, Out of the Box Ventures started a "Renaming Honey Creek" contest. The company's contest stated its new name cannot include the word "mall," but encouraged words, or similar phrases, such as “Center,” “Plaza,” “Place,” “Point." That contests ends Sept. 30.
That is part of an effort to re-embrace the mall as a community gathering location, Barran said.
"Although you can see how the shift has changed the mall’s larger tenants as it has done across America, you can also see how people are re-embracing the meaning of a 'mall' as a place for community to gather," Barran said. "For example, we’ve received over 800 submissions in our 'Renaming Honey Creek' contest. The shopping center, as with any other public access space, remains relevant because the people want it to be.
"Aside from renaming the shopping center, we see the rebrand of the facility as an important factor in redefining its role in the community," Barran said.
"As the community is both acknowledging and embracing the increase in tourism in a larger sense within the region, the revitalization will present the shopping center an opportunity to be a destination hub for retail, dining and entertainment experiences," he said.
"We recognize the attention given to increase in visitor population, and see how the center can compliment that scene. The future is bright for the facility as it identifies ways to interact with the community. ...In the next two years, we see walls painted by local artists, new retail, new investments, new entertainment and full parking lots. We see new signage off of I-70, new wayfinding and overall growth around the shopping center campus," Barran said.
Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks the mall will remain an important part of Terre Haute's business landscape.
Craig said the mall has been "a great asset to not only the Terre Haute community, but also serves as a retail draw for people throughout West Central Indiana and East Central Illinois.
"With the recent acquisition by a new company and a new approach to development, such as the naming contest currently underway, the mall is re-energizing their position in the community," Craig said. "Earlier this year we had the pleasure of hosting the ribbon cutting for Glik's at the Honey Creek Mall. Along with the new clothing store, as well other businesses and companies who have chosen to locate within the mall, there is a lot of momentum underway," Craig said.
Honey Creek's anchor tenants now are JC Penney and Vendors Village. The mall, at Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 on Terre Haute's south side, has other national tenants including Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Bath & Body Works, ULTA Beauty, Hollister, Lenscrafters, and Journeys.
The 676,322 square-foot enclosed mall has a long history in Terre Haute.
It opened in 1968 as Honey Creek Square and at the time, was outside of the city limits of Terre Haute, in Honey Creek Township. The original shopping area had 275,500 leasable square footage and contained 34 stores. Anchoring the mall was a Sears, Roebuck and Company store.
Some charter tenants included Singer Sewing Center, Petrie's ladies' wear, Bacharach men's wear, Hillman Jewelers, Osco Drug, Orange Julius and a G.C. Murphy 5 & 10. The Root Store opened as the second anchor in 1970 and a cinema also opened at the mall in 1970.
The mall was expanded and, in 1973, Meis became another tenant.
Terre Haute annexed the mall into the city limits in 1983.
In 1988, The Root Store was acquired by the May Company, which rebranded the store as L.S. Ayres. In 1989, Elder-Beerman took over the Meis location at the mall. The space was altered and Macy's moved into the mall in 2006. Carson's was added in 2011. Carson's and Macy's closed their stores in 2018, as did Sears.
Prior to that, in 1992, a $5 million renovation of the mall was completed, converting the former G.C. Murphy space into a food court and the east-facing front of the mall was rebuilt with a new exterior entrance with a new name - Honey Creek Mall.
A free standing theater - Honey Creek West 8 - was built in 1993 and a second multiplex - Kerasotes ShowPlace 12 - was built in 1999. The two theaters became AMC theaters in 2010. The Honey Creek West 8 theater was closed in 2018.
CBL & Associates Properties bought the Honey Creek Mall in 2004. In 2007, CBL completed a face lift renovation with new flooring, lighting and remodeled restrooms. Out of the Box Ventures, a subsidiary of Lionheart Capital, purchased the mall in May.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
