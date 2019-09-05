Changes coming to ISU Homecoming weekend

Significant changes to Tent City, increased police presence and new tailgating rules are among the changes coming to ISU’s homecoming weekend in light of violence and crime that occurred last year.
In a news conference Thursday, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Indiana State University President Deborah J. Curtis said plans are in place for improved safety and better oversight on and near campus.
“Our whole goal is to make it family-friendly, student-friendly, community-friendly and an activity that we can all be proud of,” Curtis said of ISU Homecoming week.
ISU’s homecoming football game is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will play Western Illinois University.
The student-organized parade leading up to that game has been the catalyst for an unofficial event called The Walk, during which hundreds of students and alumni walk the 20-plus blocks between downtown and the stadium while visiting bars and restaurants on the route.
Heavy pedestrian traffic has been problematic when intoxicated persons step into traffic or are injured.
Fights, gunfire, alcohol-related violations and other incidents connected to the 2018 homecoming weekend prompted an intensive examination of the event and conversations among the city, the campus and the business communities.
“These discussions have been so very productive and the outcome has been a proactive positive plan that will result in a safer homecoming that is welcoming to everyone,” Curtis said.
Tent City will be moved inside the stadium, and a designated tailgating area northwest of the stadium that will close during the game. Tailgating will re-open for only one hour following the game.
Tent city will be inside the stadium north of the playing field and will have a smaller footprint. The move will provide a higher level of security and will give fans more opportunity for networking, Curtis said.
Tent City will remain open throughout the game, but it will have only about a third the number of tents as years past.
A large alumni tent will be in the center, with a tent for each of the colleges, Curtis said. One tent each will be allowed each for the Inter Fraternity Council, the Panhellenic Council, and the National Pan-Hellenic Council groups.
Some groups will be having anniversary celebrations, Curtis said, so the focus will be on those anniversaries.
On campus on game day, other organizations without a residence to host an event will be required to sign up for indoor space to host a gathering. No tents will be allowed on campus.
Tailgating rules include an intentional effort to welcome fans inside the stadium once the game begins, and safety standards such as no glass containers, no open fires and no firearms, Curtis said.
“The whole focus is to drive folks into the game. That’s the reason we are there,” Curtis said of the decision to suspend tailgating during the game. Campus police will remind tailgaters of the shutdown.
Peer institutions in the Missouri Valley Conference already have guidelines that close tailgating at kickoff and direct folks into the stadium, she said.
Curtis also noted the number of shuttles for students traveling between the stadium and campus have been increased.
The changes announced Thursday are the results of months of review and collaboration among students, faculty, staff, city leaders and businesses.
“Homecoming is a celebration that connects alumni, faculty, staff, students and the community as we cheer on the Sycamores,” Curtis said. “Thanks to great collaboration among the university, the city of Terre Haute, law enforcement, and business owners, we have a plan to maintain everyone’s enjoyment while ensuring safety and a family-friendly atmosphere.”
Mayor Bennett said he appreciated the cooperation.
“The whole goal is to keep everybody safe,” Bennett said. “Wabash Avenue is a very busy place on homecoming.”
More police presence is planned on game day, and for the entire weekend, the mayor said. All time off and vacations for city police have been cancelled for that weekend.
The city fire department will have an ambulance dedicated to the parade route, and another ambulance at the stadium.
Wabash Avenue will be patrolled by city, county, state and excise police.
“It’s [Wabash Avenue] always been a bustle of activity and over the past few years we’ve just had some incidents that have risen up to an unsafe environment,” Bennett said. “So that’s what this has really been all about, a collaboration to make this a safe, fun and exciting event for everyone who wants to participate.”
The mayor compared the police presence to the cooperative policing that occurred during recent Scheid Diesel events at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Previous years had seen some dangerous and criminal activity occurring away from the fairgrounds, but increased police activity and work with the organizers and participants are bringing problems into check.
“It’s not going to cost us a whole lot more money,” Bennett said of the enforcement. “It’s been built into our budget in a way that we want to make sure people are kept safe. So there is no cost to doing those safety initiatives.”
Bennett said anyone wanting to set up a pop-up party along Wabash Avenue will be required to have a special event permit through the city. Those serving alcohol will need a special permit from Indiana State Excise Police.
Police will review each group’s safety plan and make sure proper security is on site. Tent safety will also be reviewed per the fire code.
“We will be out there the day before and monitoring things that are set up to make sure everything everybody is in compliance or they won’t be able to operate,” Bennett said.
Any food sales will be required to follow the rules of the Vigo County Health Department.
Homecoming events will include:
• Multicultural Career Connection, bringing students, alumni and employers together;
• Paint the Town Blue, where students decorate local businesses to show Sycamore pride;
• A “homecleaning” activity where students will clean Wabash Avenue on the Sunday after the homecoming game.
“Our students also wanted more networking opportunities with alumni and our career center has added a multiculture career connection special event featuring a career fair on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10 with workshops,” Curtis said.
More information can be found on ISU’s homecoming webpage: https://www.indstate.edu/about/homecoming.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
