The Light Your Way Christmas parade sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street will be on Saturday, Dec. 5.

This year, the event will be a drive-through parade in Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute from 6 to 8 p.m. All parade entries will be stationary at a designated location within the park and viewed by visitors driving through in the healthy and safe environment of their vehicle.

Creative and unique entries aligned with the Christmas theme are being accepted. Entries must be family friendly, contain lights and portray a Christmas story or theme. Up to 60 entries will be accepted.

“The parade has become such a great event with the community, with over 10,000 people attending last year. This drive through parade will allow SMWC to still bring holiday spirit to the community in a safe and responsible manner,” John Mace, director of conference and events at SMWC, said in a news release. “We hope to have all of the entries that have been a part of the parade in the past. Of course, it will conclude with Santa Claus, just as in past years.”

Parade participants will be stationed throughout Fairbanks Park. At 6 p.m., cars will be admitted to drive through the park and see view the participants and their floats and entries. Entry will be free.

"In partnership with the Miracle on 7th Street, we will be accepting donations of canned food or money that will go to Miracle on 7th Street,” Mace added.

The deadline to submit parade entries is Nov. 24. For more information email christmasparade@smwc.edu.