Changes abound for today's ISU homecoming

Significant changes to Memorial Stadium’s Tent City, increased police presence and new tailgating rules are among the changes taking place for Indiana State University’s homecoming this weekend.
The changes are in response to violence and crime that occurred last year.
Plans are in place for improved safety and better oversight on and near campus, Indiana State University President Deborah J. Curtis and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett announced last month.
“Our whole goal is to make it family-friendly, student-friendly, community-friendly and an activity that we can all be proud of,” Curtis said of ISU’s homecoming events.
The homecoming Blue & White parade starts at 9 a.m. at Ninth and Cherry streets in downtown Terre Haute. It will run west on Wabash Avenue to Fifth Street and will end at the intersection of Fifth and Chestnut streets.
Tent City starts around 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium, and ISU’s football team plays Western Illinois University at 1 p.m.
Joe Newport, ISU police chief, said Friday, “We’ve been planning quite a bit for the changes. We’ve collaborated with local police agencies and met with them earlier this week. I believe we have a plan that will help to eliminate the problems we’ve had in the past.”
He added, “We don’t know for certain how it’s all going to materialize, since this is our first attempt at a major overhaul. But we’re hopeful it will go as well as we are planning,” he said.
While the changes have meet with some criticism from both students and alumni, the goal has been “to make it an even more safe event. If we can do that, I think everyone wins,” Newport said.
Changes to Tent City
• It will be moved inside the stadium, and there will be a designated tailgating area northwest of the stadium that will close during the game. Tailgating will re-open for only one hour following the game.
• Individuals who want to visit Tent City will be required to have a ticket for the game.
• Tent City will be inside the stadium north of the playing field and will have a smaller footprint.
• It will remain open throughout the game, but it will have only about a third the number of tents as years past.
• A large alumni tent will be in the center, with a tent for each of the colleges. One tent each will be allowed for the Inter Fraternity Council, the Panhellenic Council, and the National Pan-Hellenic Council groups.
• On campus on game day, other organizations without a residence to host an event were required to sign up for indoor space to host a gathering. No tents are allowed on campus.
• Tailgating rules include an intentional effort to welcome fans inside the stadium once the game begins as well as safety standards that include no glass containers, no open fires and no firearms.
The Walk, larger police presence
The student-organized parade leading up to the game has been the catalyst for an unofficial event called The Walk, during which hundreds of students and alumni walk the 20-plus blocks between downtown and the stadium while visiting bars and restaurants on the route.
Fights, gunfire, alcohol-related violations and other incidents connected to the 2018 homecoming weekend prompted an intensive examination of the event and conversations among the city, the campus and the business communities.
More police presence is planned on game day, and for the entire weekend. Wabash Avenue will be patrolled by city, county, state and excise police.
Other changes
• Anyone wanting to set up a pop-up party along Wabash Avenue was required to have a special event permit through the city. Those serving alcohol needed a special permit from Indiana State Excise Police.
• Police were to review each group’s safety plan and make sure proper security is on site.
During The Walk this year, six special event permits have been issued along Wabash Avenue by the city police through the local event ordinance.
Those sites are Charlie’s Bar at 9th and Wabash, Show Me’s between 10th and 11th streets, Shriners on the north side of the 1200 block, a tent set up at the new 365 Bar in the old Ambrosini’s restaurant at 14th Street, a tent at Sonka’s Irish Pub at 14th Street, and a tent by Pizza King at 20th Street.
City police planned to patrol with nine extra officers Friday night to about 4 a.m. today, and to have 15 additional officers patrolling Wabash Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
Tonight, city police will have about 10 additional officers on duty to respond to complaints.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana Excise Police will also have patrols to assist with crowd control and public assistance today.
Shuttles available
The number of shuttles for students traveling between the stadium and campus will be increased.
Today, Sober Ride will provide free transportation to Memorial Stadium and campus locations.
People who are concerned about driving or riding in a car with a driver who may have been drinking can walk to marked stops along Wabash Avenue to board the Sober Ride bus.
It is not a shuttle service to bars and parties. The rides are only to Memorial Stadium and campus locations.
The Sober Ride “does not check ISU ID’s and we will not turn down anyone wishing to ride,” said Sgt. Jacquelyn Smith of ISU police. “Our students have non-student friends or family riding as well.”
Sober Ride is sponsored by Zink Distributing, Hi 99 WTHI, 100.7 Mix FM, 102.7 WBOW, 98.5 The River, WIBQ-Talk Radio, ISU Public Safety, ISU Student Health Promotion, Office of the Dean of Students and the Division of Student Affairs.
More information can be found on ISU’s homecoming webpage: https://www.indstate.edu/about/homecoming
Tribune-Star writer Lisa Trigg also contributed to this report.
