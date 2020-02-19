The first change in more than 45 years is underway for transportation planning for Terre Haute and Vigo County.
West Central Indiana Economic Development District has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the city and county since 1974. That changed this year when Gov. Eric Holcomb approved moving the MPO to the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. The transition is effective July 1.
“It is the decision of the governor and it is something that has been discussed off and on for a number of years. There will be a chief transportation planner in charge of it, so it won’t be me, but the MPO will be housed here,” said Steve Witt, president of the THEDC.
“We still have a lot to learn. We are meeting with representatives of INDOT [Indiana Department of Transportation] and Federal Highway Administration in early March, so it will be a smooth transition. The committees and so forth will remain the same,” Witt said.
“We want to be aggressive in seeking any discretionary monies that might be out there and we want to be timely with our submittals and work very closely, not only with the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County, but the MPO also serves the city of Brazil and portions of Clay County as well,” Witt said.
The MPO serves Brazil, Knightsville and Harmony in Clay County.
“Having a successful multi-faceted transportation program is going to help to make our economic development efforts more successful and visa versa,” Witt said. “Already through the city Redevelopment Development office, we work very closely with the city’s engineering office helping to fund projects when we can, so we see this as another tool to help bolster our economic development efforts.”
Witt said historically at least four people have been involved with MPO work. A new department may likely be a two-member team, headed by a chief transportation planner, Witt said.
“We think there are economics of scale to be achieved. We want to do more with less” staff, Witt said, while “getting more accomplished. We feel we can do better.”
The first of July is also the start of the fiscal year for the Indiana Department of Transportation, which oversees many federally funded programs in which federal dollars are passed onto local government.
Metropolitan Planning Organizations were created by Congress in 1962 through the Federal Aid Highway Act, focused on planning for urban areas, rather than cities. The act requires that transportation projects be supported and coordinated with long range plans.
There are 14 metropolitan planning organizations in Indiana.
MPOs are required in every urbanized area as a condition for receiving certain highway and mass transit funds. MPOs develop a 20-year transportation plan for long-range planning. Also, an MPO develops a three- to five-year transportation improvement plan, called a TIP, which lists all transportation projects planned and funded for that period.
Another task is a yearly Unified Planning Work Program of projects the MPO will complete over the period of a year. An MPO oversees highway projects, transit or bus service, rails for commuter traffic as well as air quality, quality of life issues as well as bicycle and pedestrian issues.
In 2017, an eight-member team with Terre Haute Competes, a public/private partnership looking for more efficiency in local government, stated it believed transportation planning should move from its longstanding agency home.
Discussion on a move began during the administration of former Gov. Mitch Daniels, but did not progress.
The move was one of five major goals sought by the group, said Paul Thrift, who chaired the steering committee.
“We have continued to work on that and are happy to see this change finally coming and believe that will be a major win for the community and our long-range transportation efforts,” Thrift said. “I feel like the Terre Haute Competes group gave this issue focus and attention and studied it and came to a conclusion. We felt dollars were not being sought after and obtained for transportation projects .. . and needed better leadership.”
“While not a lot has been said about Terre Haute Competes over the last 11/2 years, work did not stop to get this over the goal line and we are really proud of this group,” Thrift said.
Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson, who serves as president of West Central Indiana Economic Development District’s board of directors, said she has mixed emotions on the MPO move, saying she thought West Central “was doing what we were supposed to do. I felt like we were putting too much into one basket,” Anderson said.
Witt also oversees the city’s Department of Redevelopment.
Ryan Keller, executive director WCIEDD, took over the role six months ago.
“I was disappointed to learn that the MPO would leave. I am a problem solver and net worker and wanted to show if there were problems, we could overcome. However, I think the Terre Haute EDC will do a great job with it. We are working cooperatively with them and with INDOT,” Keller said.
Keller said annual state and federal funds into the MPO are fixed, based on population.
Keller said WCIEDD will continue to provide aging and disabled services as well as focus on community economic development. Additionally, WCIEDD has applied to be the Rural Planning Organization for the Wabash Valley through INDOT, Keller said. It is a similar focus as an MPO, but serves rural areas.
“That is part of our transportation planning now but got little attention because of the work needed on the MPO,” Keller said, adding the agency hopes to learn by the end of March if approved as the Rural Planning Organization.
