The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan have announced their "“Community Census Day” is Wednesday.
This census puts the focus on the local level, with the community census” survey taken twice a year by people in four different segments: Terre Haute residents, college students, Terre Haute high school students and visitors to Terre Haute.
The first community census day took place in April.
The chamber was able to glean many insights to help guide the direction of the plan. The census is meant to be taken bi-annually, so anyone who took the survey in the spring is encouraged to fill it out once again.
Leaders will be able to monitor the progress of the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan over time through this survey.
The business community has also been tapped to aid in participation. Businesses can share the survey on their social media channels and motivate employees to take it on census day.
To ensure that the student population is represented, the chamber also asks schools and higher education institutions to encourage student participation.
For those interested, the census is already online and available now.
As an incentive, those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for up to $250 in gift cards.
Businesses and individuals can share the survey on their social media pages. If you would like materials, please email jalsip@terrehautechamber.com.
For questions, contact Josh Alsip at jalsip@terrehautechamber.com.
