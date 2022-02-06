Chamber working to update Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan

Nearly 2 and a half years ago the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce launched a community plan.
However, its impact stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late December, Jose Alsip took over as the director of community engagement for the Chamber and is now working to closely coordinate and measure results of the Chamber's Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan.
"The community plan has been in place since 2019 but COVID has obviously put in some obstacles to the plan and for the task force to overcome," Alsip said.
"To start off now, we are really looking at everything that has been written out and how can we implement processes that will allow us to be successful, not only as we are sort of relaunching the plan here in 2022, but allow us to measure our success moving forward until 2025," he said.
The community plan has six categories, each with a task force. They include tourism, quality of life, health and wellness, infrastructure, economic development and talent attraction/retention.
"The overall plan goal for the entire community plan is to halt population decline and increase per capita income," Alsip said.
"We are putting in measures to measure all of the data for each of the task forces. We have goals that we have laid out, but how do we look at the community and ensure that the work that we are doing is actually making progress to those overall plan goals," he said.
As an example, for tourism, Alsip said data measures would include how many people come into the community for sporting events, festivals or concerts throughout the year and annually during the plan.
"We will be putting together a dashboard that will live on our (Chamber) website and can be used to see all these different KIPs (key performance indicators) within the community. So really metrics will be very important for us," Alsip said.
Additionally, Alsip said the Chamber will be re-writing the community plan "a little bit, making edits to it in the next few months after we finished discussions with all the task forces ... and that will be communicated to the community," he said.
Alsip, a native of Brazil, is a 2019 graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He has volunteered with Brazil's Main Street program and previously worked for Indiana Destination Development Corp.
The Chamber, Alsip said, continues to work with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center to create a website for the West Central Indiana Business Hub, which will allow a start-up company a "one-stop" location for state and local resources on formulating a business plan and finances.
The Chamber's economic development task force received a $20,000 grant to develop that website.
In another area, the Chamber's health and wellness task force in March 2021 linked with Next Steps, a nonprofit residential recovery community, which received funding through the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Substance Use Disorder Impact Council, which gave two grants totaling $152,000, which included funds from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The funding was for the CHESS Health smartphone application, which is an online referral and patient tracking platform.
It links people to services such as therapy and healthcare providers, said Terry Warren, chief executive officer of Valley Professionals Community Health Center.
"CHESS is a nationwide program and has been growing its network slowly," Warren said. "It allows the patient, who may be going through some sort of addiction service or other need, to have one place to go. What is kind of cool about it, the patient gets referred to whatever provider in town, it will send a notification of where to go."
The app "gives them some videos of what to expect when they get there," Warren said. "You can also make customized videos too, so if some provider in the community wants to make their own video, the patient can watch it and know what to expect when they walk through their doors," Warren said.
"It also helps the provider, because we know they have made it and have got the care that they need," he said. "The CHESS network has grown to everyone locally and I think there are almost 500 providers/resources throughout the state of Indiana. It is not just addiction services, but it is anything such as getting diapers, getting housing, clothing.
"If we have a patient in need, we send out a notification to whatever resource is out there. If it is local, we will get a local notification of where to go," Warren said.
"We focus a lot on the community plan with addiction, but to me the app is way more. It can do so much. It is really neat," he said. "One of the biggest users of the app has been the Vigo County School Corp. to get referrals for maybe clothing or maybe someone needs a primary doctor. It is endless on what you can refer," Warren said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.