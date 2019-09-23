The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star are looking for another dozen young professionals living or working in Vigo County to honor during the annual 12 Under 40 awards.
Nominations are now being accepted for the fifth annual awards.
The 12 Under 40 program recognizes a dozen professionals 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism in the community.
“Within the West Central Indiana community, roles are changing, we’re seeing more young people in leadership positions in business and non-profit. It is great to see these young leaders being honored,” Chamber President Kristin Craig and 2016 honoree said. “For me, it was humbling to be honored [in 2016] and inspiring to see other leaders being recognized as we work to lead and make a difference in the community.”
Nominations can be made by filling out an online form at 12under40.com.
The nomination period ends Oct. 9. The 12 winners will be chosen soon afterward, then a recognition breakfast will take place on Nov. 20 at the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm.
The final dozen are selected by a committee consisting of one representative each from the Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star, one past 12 Under 40 recipient and one or two community leaders.
Tickets for the awards breakfast on Nov. 20 are available via the Chamber of Commerce web site or by calling (812) 232-2391.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.