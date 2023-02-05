The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star have announced the 2023 honorees of the annual 12 Under 40 Awards.
The members of the eighth award class include:
- Nichelle Campbell-Miller, Vigo County School Corp.
- Lucy Chew, Indiana State University and Studio 12;
- RJ Dunavan, Vermillion County Commissioner;
- Jason Ernst, The Hometown Savings Bank;
- Lindsay Hull, Union Health;
- Katie Lugar, Indiana State University;
- Jessica Murphy, Catholic Charities Terre Haute;
- Emily Murray, Council on Domestic Abuse Inc.
- Nikki O’Laughlin, Charlie’s Neighborhood Pub & Grub and The Terminal Public House;
- DJ Shouse, Beast Training and Hamilton Center Inc.
- Tyler Spivey, Next Step Foundation Inc.
- Kelsey Veach, Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The 12 Under 40 program recognizes professionals 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work and/or through volunteerism in the community.
“We are pleased to celebrate these people making a positive impact on the community,” said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber and a 2016 12 Under 40 honoree. “This year’s honorees represent businesses and organizations making huge contributions to achieving West Central Indiana’s goals.”
On March 10 a special publication will be put out by the Tribune-Star with a story detailing the above and beyond efforts these individuals have made. A gathering of all the honorees will take place where they will be presented with their awards from the chamber.
