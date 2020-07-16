Launch Terre Haute is now under the management of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber and Launch's board of directors reached a partnership agreement on June 1.
"Launch Terre Haute still remains as its own organization, but the day-to-day management of it falls under the chamber and its board of directors," Chamber President Kristin Craig said Thursday. "This type of consolidation was outlined in the See You in Terre Haute 2025 community plan," released last year, Craig said.
"The goal is to really help create that one-stop-shop or business hub that makes business development for everyone easy and a priority in our community," Craig said.
Additionally, Shelley Klingerman is stepping down as executive director of Launch Terre Haute, becoming one of four managing entrepreneurs of a new venture called NEXT Studios. Other co-founders of the studio include Joe Cudby, Tom Kilcoyne and John McDonald.
The venture studio will likely be headquartered in the 16 Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis, Klingerman said. The district is bound on the north by 16th Street and on the south by 10th Street between Indiana Avenue and White River/Fall Creek in downtown Indianapolis.
"The studio will do work all over the state," Klingerman said. The venture studio "works to take entrepreneurs through a process to build a company and get them funded, to get with investment. We want to help companies root here" in Indiana.
Craig said Klingerman will continue with Launch Terre Haute through the end of August. The chamber will soon advertise for a new position of director for Launch Terre Haute, Craig said, with a goal to fill that position in August.
Launch Terre Haute was founded in 2014 by a group on entrepreneurs that included Klingerman, David Hunt, Brian Jackson and David Dubree. It was modeled after Launch Fishers as a membership-based collaborative work space open to entrepreneurs, start-ups, freelance professionals and independent contractors.
Craig said similar chamber consolidation partnerships have proven successful, such as in Fort Wayne.
"It's also about other entities coming on board to step up and create stronger relationships," Craig said, such as West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, Indiana State University's Business Engagement Center and West Central Indiana Economic Development District.
"We are creating a new version of Launch that is really a true support system for all types of business entrepreneurship in the community," Craig said. "Our goal is take the successes of Launch and elevate; to provide greater access to entrepreneurial-type programming, expand our reach with students and most importantly, create a user-friendly, supportive, clean and healthy, co-work space that anyone can utilize."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig said work stations have been spread out within Launch and masks are recommended, hand sanitizer is available, and the space is professionally cleaned throughout the week.
The Launch space will have new amenities such as a reservable conference room, private work stations and some monitors added for access to members. The chamber has also been undertaking a survey to gain input about services and future needs of the co-work space. That survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2XYW5XQ.
Craig said Launch Terre Haute currently has less than 30 members. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has more than 600 members that can work to support the co-work space.
