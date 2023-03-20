With thunderstorms forecast for much of Thursday, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has moved its Crow Clean-Up event to this Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m.
The event's date was changed on short notice in order to prevent volunteers from showing up only to have it canceled on Thursday.
The number of volunteers and businesses anticipated to participate, but chamber invites volunteers to meet at the chamber, 630 Wabash Ave., to pick up trash supplies to help beautify the downtown area.
With the arrival of spring, the chamber encourages downtown businesses to remove crow deterrents and wash their sidewalks and windows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.