The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce presented three awards to community leaders and unveiled a new video created to lure talent and businesses to the city at its 110th annual meeting Thursday evening at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Saturn Petcare, Inc. received the Building Business award, recognizing “an outstanding business that has brought significant economic growth to the region.”
Saturn Petcare began manufacturing dog food in the area in April of 2021 and since then has produced nearly 25,000 tons of wet pet food. CenterPoint Energy sponsored the award.
Union Health won the Building Community award, acknowledging “an organization or individual(s) for making significant progress toward enhancing the quality of life in the West Central region.”
Union Health engages in collaborative programs to foster a pipeline of healthcare providers in West Central Indiana. Indiana State University sponsored this award.
Susan Turner, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and a co-creator of the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute, received the Leading Tomorrow award, in appreciation of a community leader who is helping the city prepare for the future. RJL Solutions sponsored the award.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, 8th District U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon and Mayor Duke Bennett were among those who spoke at the event.
The video presented had been shot at various locations around the city over the past few months.
“Being a part of the community coming together to celebrate everyone making a positive impact on the region is such an honor for the chamber,” Kristin Craig, executive director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
“We have so much to be proud of when it comes to the direction of Terre Haute, from continued downtown development, exciting new industries and forward momentum with the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan, the annual meeting serves as a way to share all the positives.”
