Chamber, partners beautify downtown Terre Haute

Downtown Terre Haute looks a little brighter today after Friday's beautification efforts planted flowers along Wabash Avenue.
Participants included 20 employees of Garmong Construction, who were the primary volunteers. Mayor Duke Bennett, the Vigo County History Center's Marla Flowers, and staff members from the new convention center and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce also contributed time.
"Downtown Terre Haute sponsors clean-up days throughout the year, but today's event was our largest in terms of things accomplished and people volunteering," said Kristin Craig, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
Flowers were planted and all the beds along Wabash were cleaned and mulched. Mulch was provided by the city.
"We feel an obligation to give back to the community," said Garmong Executive Vice President Brian Kooistra. "Terre Haute has been good to our company for 99 years. Our employees are looking for an opportunity to help, and we're happy to open the door for them."
Planting flowers provides "instant gratification," Kooistra added. "In just a few hours, you can see that you've made a difference."
