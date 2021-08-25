The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership to build a women’s mentoring program through the Project Lead for Women Mastermind series, which is offered through Engage Mentoring.
The initiative will help professional women connect with mentors to help them grow their skills on a variety of leadership topics, the chamber said in a news release.
The Project Lead for Women Mastermind program is a model of mentoring that combines group work and uses a proprietary software system to help participants build the necessary skills needed to be good mentors, as well as connect with qualified mentors in the business community on the basis of leadership skill development.
“We are excited to offer the Project Lead for Women Mastermind program to women leaders in our community,” said Kristin Craig, chamber president. “This program falls right in line with the work the chamber has been doing around talent attraction and retention, which has a direct correlation to workforce development. This also allows us to sponsor female college students and we are excited to play an active role in connecting students to qualified mentors and retaining more female talent in our state.”
The program is being facilitated by Lori Danielson, business and leadership coach.
“The Project Lead for Women Mastermind program simplifies the mentoring process for participants and gives them convenient ways to connect and grow personally and professionally, while building strong local relationships with other professional women,” said Danielson. “I am excited to team with the Terre Haute Chamber to bring the benefits of professional mentorship to women in our community.”
Enrollment deadline is Sept. 30. There is a fee of $150 per month with a one-year commitment required. For more information about Project Lead for Women Mastermind program in Terre Haute, visit https://engagementoring.com/plwm-terre-haute/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.