Chamber members gather for 106th annual meeting

Hundreds gathered Thursday evening at Terre Haute Regional Airport to celebrate new beginnings at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's 106th annual meeting.
Business leaders and politicians hobnobbed for hours in a tent on the tarmac just behind the airport's terminal and were challenged to embrace the newly minted community plan and brand — See You in Terre Haute.
Chamber President Kristin Craig said the community plan is only worth what the community puts into it, and that starts with the businesses and community leaders.
"This plan is only as good as involved as everyone gets in it," Craig said. "If no one wants to read it, if no one wants to offer feedback or if no one join task forces or be a part of it, then it's not going to go anywhere.
"We've done the work, we've done the research, and [the Chamber of Commerce] still has a role to play, the onus really has to be on [our business members] to step up, get involved in it and make this happen for our community."
The community plan is an attempt to address population decline and per capita income. It says focusing efforts in six areas — economic development, health and wellness, infrastructure, quality of life, talent attraction/retention and tourism — should help achieve those goals.
Craig said there are going to be barriers to achieving the plan's numerous goals and, as should be expected, some who say it can't be done.
"Negativity or just doing nothing is easy, and quite honestly, often times expected," Craig said. "But being positive, especially when it come to something as important as a community plan, is taking the slightly harder path.
"... I hope that you are all here this evening because you want to be a part of something bigger than yourself, part of something that grows and shapes this place where we live, work and play."
A trio of awards were presented Thursday to a business, foundation and person who have embodied the Chamber's mission of "Building Business, Building Community," over the past year.
First Financial Bank was awarded the Building Business Award, sponsored by Vectren, for its effort in bringing significant economic growth to the region.
The Chamber recognized First Financial's merger with Heritage Bank and expansion of 83 branches and five loan production offices in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.
First has been named one of the best banks in America by Forbes Magazine and has voted best bank by the Tribune-Star Readers’ Choice Awards 10 years running.
The Duke Energy Foundation received the Building Community Award, sponsored by Indiana State University, in recognition of its $250,000 pledge to combat the opioid crisis.
Through its program, “Beyond Awareness: Indiana Opioid Addiction Pipeline Project” the foundation awarded monies to both Ivy Tech Community College and the Hamilton Center.
Ivy Tech will combat the opioid crisis by creating a Duke Energy Scholarship. This scholarship will cover tuition, books and fees for those pursuing a license in addiction services.
Hamilton Center will use funding for a pilot program to help those with an opioid-use disorder. The program will assist up to 15 individuals to receive treatment and remain in the workforce.
Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana, accepted the award on the foundation's behalf and said Duke is proud to do what it can in the fight against addiction.
"When we started looking at what we could do in this part of the state, what we learned from our partners is that addicts need two things: hope and financial help," Pinegar said.
"And so what we were able to put together with Hamilton Center and Ivy Tech is a formula, I hope anyway, where we encourage addicts to approach Hamilton Center because there's financial help available and to look at Ivy Tech, because what we've learned is that addicts who go through training to become addiction counselors are the absolute best resource available."
Jared Ell, assistant director for marketing strategy in Residential Life at Indiana State University, was awarded for his being the Young Leader of the Year.
Ell was chosen for his commitment to attract and retain young talent in the Terre Haute community.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.