Chamber launches mentoring program

Helping employees through mentorship can help employers improve the skill sets of employees, help retain those workers and attract new ones as more businesses embrace remote work.

“It is skills-based learning,” said Alison Martin, founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based Engage Mentoring.

Mentors and mentees teleconference or meet by phone to develop a desired skill set. The mentors can be within a company or from outside that company.

“Studies show that younger generations are looking for development skills and often choose development over pay,” as workers often do not remain with a single employer for decades, Martin said. “The need for connectivity has never been greater or perceived to be greater.”

Engage Mentoring, partnering with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday launched a regional partnership with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, which held a Zoom meeting for the announcement.

“We are most excited about providing needed development resources to employers in our community to help them attract, retain, and develop talent,” said Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

“We are also excited to play an active role in connecting students to businesses and retaining talent in our state. It’s a win-win in connecting companies to the talent they need,” Craig said.

The 12-month program allows an employee to select up to four topics and receive 12 hours of mentoring in a calendar year. The cost is $20 per employee per month or $60 per employee per month, depending on the size and number of employees at a business.

The program works through a structured business mentor program.

As an example, if an employee wants to increase their public speaking and communication skills to be a better manager, they can use the online system to select a topic “that helps them grow personally and professionally in their particular role. They determine what topic they want to cover with the mentor, then select through our software a list of available mentors who have identified those topics in which they would be willing to share” experience, Martin said.

In this example, it could be Don Cates, president and CEO of 3Rivers Federal Credit Union in Fort Wayne.

“Say Don Cates shows up on the list. I would select Don to schedule my sessions, up to three one-hour sessions with each mentor. In those sessions, Don would share how he developed his own public speaking skills and the resources that might have helped him. It is skills development with mentors,” Martin said.

In addition, those who were mentees are encouraged to serve as a mentor to others, Martin said.

Jason Bearce, vice president of education and workforce development for the Indiana Chamber, said there “is often an intimidation factor when trying to connect to someone who has a more impressive resume and this program provides a comfortable space to connect.

“Now more than ever, employers need resources and strategies for employee engagement and skill development. This program will be a powerful tool in their arsenal,” Bearce said.

Engage Mentoring currently has 19 businesses with a goal to have 60 businesses involved statewide by the Nov. 17 launch for employees, Martin said. Interested business can contact the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce or go to engagementoring.com.

