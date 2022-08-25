Chamber hosts annual meeting

“Stronger Together” was the theme of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s 109th annual meeting Thursday evening at the Terre Haute Convention Center; appropriate, since it represented the first time attendees were able to gather together since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s really perfect,” said Mayor Duke Bennett of the Chamber’s slogan. “People will say, ‘The mayor goes and does this stuff.’ Well, the mayor can do whatever the mayor can do, but if you bring in a whole team from the community, things happen and you have an ability to do greater things than you can as a single individual.” Bennett spoke at the beginning of the meeting, while attendees finished their dinners.
He praised the Chamber in an interview. “The Chamber has been a huge part of helping us to get to where we are today,” he said. “It’s kind of a time to celebrate today — we’ve accomplished a lot, we have a lot more to go, but you get a lot of energy from this event, because you’ve got everyone who’s had their hand in it here.”
Three awards were presented recognizing those who have excelled in specific areas related to leadership, building business and building community:
• The Building Business Award, recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit of a business that has brought significant economic growth to the region, went to Garmong Construction, a nearly century-old concern that has grown into one of the state’s leading construction companies.
Garmong’s recently completed projects include the Terre Haute Convention Center, the new Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Security Center. Executive Vice President Brian Kooistra accepted the award on behalf of Garmong Construction.
“Garmong has done a great job locally on a lot of projects, including the one we’re standing in,” said Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Kristin Craig. “They’ve done a great job locally, but they’ve also expanded throughout the state, so they’re just a really quality company.”
CenterPoint Energy sponsored the award.
• The Building Community Award, recognizing those responsible for enhancing significant quality of life in the area, was presented to the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, which has generated nearly $22 million in grants and state funds helping improve the West Central region. Accepting the award was Volunteer Chairman of the RDA’s Board of Directors, Greg Goode.
“They’ve done such great work in making things happen for our entire region,” Craig said.
Indiana State University sponsored the award.
• The Leading Tomorrow Award, recognizing a community leader, was presented to Lori Danielson for demonstrating her civic pride by helping local organizations including Ivy Tech, the Indiana Chamber’s Institute for Workforce Excellence, the Vigo County Education Foundation, United Way of the Wabash Valley, Art Spaces, RiverSCAPE and Meals on Wheels. Danielson accepted the award via a pre-taped video announcement.
“She was very appreciative of the award, and we’re very excited to honor her,” said Craig.
RJL Solutions and the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute sponsored the award.
Bennett said of the award winners, “You think, absolutely, that’s a perfect award for those folks, but there are so many who don’t get awards tonight who are doing the same kind of work.”
A silent auction featured all manner of enticements to separate attendees from their money, including tickets to St. Louis Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Reds games, whiskey and bourbon packages and pet toys.
