Chamber honors Gibson, Hodge, healthcare workers

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Wednesday continued its tradition of an annual meeting, despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, with its first broadcast of the virtual event.

“Although large gatherings aren’t possible at this time, we believe it was important to continue with plans for the annual meeting,” chamber President Kristin Craig said in a statement. “The work our board of directors and staff put into this event was much different than in the past, but just like local business and our local community; we have all had to dig deep and change the way we do business.”

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson received the chamber’s Building Business Award, while financial advisor Ron Hodge was given the Emerging Leader of the Year award.

The Building Community Award, which honors an organization or individual for making significant progress toward enhancing quality of life issues in the west central Indiana, went to healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and staff at medical facilities during the pandemic.

“How could we not honor the men and women in our community at the front lines of the pandemic,” Craig said. “When this all began back in March, I don’t think any of us really could comprehend just what we were up against. Our healthcare workers continue to devote their time and energy to our community. We are grateful for their sacrifices and commitment.”

Greg Gibson

Prior to the event, Gibson said it “is very exciting and I am very appreciative” of the award.

“I feel lucky to be able to work on the kind of projects I do here in my hometown and it is nice for some people to acknowledge it,” he said. “The chamber has been very good and very helpful throughout a lot of these developments, and I really appreciate what they do for the community.”

Gibson, 58, is involved with the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center, is building a Marriott Courtyard hotel and is spearheading a new casino slated for Terre Haute’s east side.

Gibson leads Spectacle Jack LLC, which has been awarded a casino license for Vigo County.

“We are moving forward on the casino,” Gibson said. “The building design is moving forward at full pace. We are busy working on arrangements with Hard Rock (International) and getting all our agreements in place with them. Then we have been moving forward on the financing, so we are working with banks and investment banks now investigating different avenues on the financing.

“We are still shooting to try to have a ground breaking before Nov. 1,” Gibson said.

Gibson is also vice chairman Spectacle Entertainment, which broke ground in January on a $300 million entertainment complex in Gary that will include the first land-based casino in Indiana not near a docked casino boat. Spectacle continues to operate riverboat gaming during that construction.

Gibson said Indiana riverboats across Indiana were shut down for three months, “and that made things a bit of a struggle. Running a casino, I have learned there are a lot of expenses, whether you are open or not. But we have reopened (in Gary) and are at 50 percent capacity and have been following all the (COVID-19) guidelines. Everyone wears masks, gets their temperature checked and leaves a copy of their ID and answers a few health questions,” Gibson said.

“But they have been very busy and actually revenues have held well through this rough time. So things are going well and our construction in Gary is going full bore,” Gibson said. “We are looking for a grand opening at the Gary facility in early March.”

Gibson said revenues in Gary gives him hope for financing a casino in Terre Haute.

“It is nice to see those riverboats performing well,” Gibson said, “because anybody could guess that the banks are leery in this environment and everyone is nervous, so that does help that we are having good performance on those riverboats on Lake Michigan.”

Ron Hodge

Ron Hodge, 37, is a financial advisor at VALIC Financial Advisors Inc., a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc., an insurance corporation that specializes in tax-qualified retirement plans, supplemental tax-deferred and after-tax investments.

Hodge, a former teacher, gives financial advice for retirement of government employees, including teachers, in Vigo, Clay, Southwest Parke, South Vermillion school corporations, as well as with the city of Terre Haute, Vigo County and the city of Brazil.

“I help people with their retirement benefits,” Hodge said.

“The Midwestern side of me feels gross to get recognized. I am always the ‘please let me be in the background kind of guy,’ but for us as a family (the award) feels overwhelming. We have a lot of gratitude because our community has been so good to us,” Hodge said.

Hodge is co-chair of the chamber’s Leadership Connect, which seeks to get emerging talent and leaders involved in the community. He is also a board member of the Swope Art Museum, a member of Launch Terre Haute and a member of the Diversity Walk Committee.

“I think the chamber and Leadership Connect represents the opportunity to both pursue your career but also do that in a way that recognizes community is so important,” he said. “So when you pursue your career for the sake of providing for your family but also making an impact, that feels really good. I think that is what the award means.”

“I want to continue to see downtown, especially, become the center of our community,” he said.

Additionally, in a pre-recorded video, Gov. Eric Holcomb looked back on a visit to Terre Haute in late 2019 in which he released his legislative agenda and introduced members of his cabinet.

“We had no idea (at that time) that Indiana would be facing a global pandemic of this magnitude,” Holcomb said. “But what we do know is that Hoosiers can overcome any obstacle that comes our way.”

In partnership with WTHI-TV, the 107th Annual Meeting was broadcast on WTHI-TV (CBS) and online.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.