The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2021 annual awards. The deadline for nominations is July 9.
”After the last year, all business deserves to be celebrated,” said Kristen Craig, chamber president. “Our community has worked so hard to continue working forward. This annual meeting will celebrate the achievements of west central Indiana business as a whole and shine the spotlight on three deserving recipients.”
he Building Business Award, sponsored by Vectren – A CenterPoint Energy Company. This award is designed to recognize a business that has brought significant economic growth to the region.
The Building Community Award, sponsored by Indiana State University. This award recognizes an organization or individual(s) for making significant progress toward enhancing quality of life issues in the west central Indiana region.
Leadership Connect of West Central Indiana also recognizes an up-and-coming individual with the Emerging Leader Award. The award is sponsored by RJL Solutions and the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute.
Recipients will be announced Aug. 19 on the annual meeting live broadcast on WTHI.
