Chairman questions name on Vigo County primary ballot

The chairman of the Vigo County Republican party is questioning the placement of a candidate for the May 3 primary ballot who is not listed in state or county candidate filings.
GOP Chairman Randall Gentry said Ben Pence is listed on a preliminary ballot as a Republican candidate for the District 3 seat on the Vigo County Council. That would create a contested race with Republican Ryan J. Cummins, a former Terre Haute city councilman.
Gentry said he became aware of the candidate on Thursday, when he was invited to look at the ballot before it was to be certified. The election board sent notifications to all candidates in the upcoming election to review their name on the ballot Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse for spelling and placement or any other concerns.
"It is a surprise," Gentry said. "I did my due diligence. A name appeared on the ballot that no one was aware of, so at that point I am simply asking where did this person come from and how did they get on the ballot," he said Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse.
"The process is both the Republican and Democrat county chairmen have an opportunity to review the ballots to determine if anything is misspelled. It is really not a process of challenging the ballot at this point ...," Gentry said.
"In my review (of the ballot) yesterday, there was a name on the ballot that I was not aware of and I simply ask a question, which is I don't know why this person is on the ballot. Is this an error or what? What is going on?," he said.
Gentry said he reviewed candidate filing listings with the Indiana Election Division, which does not list Pence, nor does a county candidate listing.
"So I have stated my concern that we have an additional person on the ballot that doesn't seem to be recorded anywhere with the state of Indiana or with the county, so I thought this was simply that someone typed the person's name on the ballot," Gentry said.
"At this point, it is an Election Board matter. The challenge process has already passed so this is more of a correct an error scenario and the Election Board will have to make that decision as to how we proceed at this point," Gentry said. "I have no legal say in approving the ballot, I simply ... brought it to several peoples' attention."
Gentry said he thinks a review should be made of the election process, "as to how that occurred, is this valid or is this not valid. I think that has to be answered by the Election Board," he said. "I know as late as 8 p.m. (Thursday) the (Indiana) Secretary of State, their official certification of (candidate) filers, this person did not exist on their list. There was no way for anyone to know about this, so the circumstances surrounding this are perplexing."
Kara Anderson, chairman of the Vigo County Election Board, said the board will hold an emergency executive session at 3 p.m., which will include telephone conversations with state election officials, and will then issue a statement or decision on the issue at 4 p.m.
In 2018, Pence ran on the Republican ticket as Benjamin A. Pence for county sheriff. An attempt was made via social media to reach Pence for comment.
