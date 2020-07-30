Certain Vigo sheriff's reports now can be filed online

A new online police report form has been added to the website of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department to make it more convenient for citizens to file police anywhere they have internet access.
The “File Police Report” form is available at sheriff.vigocounty.in.gov .
Sheriff John Plasse notes the website form should never be used to report an emergency, a crime in progress or any type of injury.
For emergencies, call 9-1-1. For any other situation that requires the response of a deputy, call 812-232-3802 extension 1.
A report cannot be filed online if the incident is a vehicle crash; occurred inside the city limits of Terre Haute or West Terre Haute; for a theft valued at more than $1,000; for a stolen firearm, license plate, vehicle or hazardous material; or if evidence indicates a hate or bias-related crime.
A list of additional requirements is on the form.
Incidents that can be reported include fraud, phone harassment, identity theft, lost property, accidental damage, theft, vandalism and violation of a protective order.
Reports filed online will be reviewed by the sheriff’s staff for assignment of a case number.
A valid email address must be provided.
Plasse also noted that filing a false police report is a crime.
