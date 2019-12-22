As the Vigo County School Corp. prepares to relaunch its agriculture and FFA programs, two have stepped forward with a $7,500 donation.
The school district is launching an Agricultural Career Pathways program, and an inaugural advisory board meeting in October drew strong attendance. Ceres Solutions Cooperative and CoBank donated the $7,500 to help with marketing and other program needs.
“We are doing a full launch at all three high schools [North, South and West Vigo] in the fall [2020-21],” said Doug Dillion, VCSC director of career/technical education.
The program will include introduction to agriculture and agriculture business management.
The district hopes to offer a pilot introduction to agriculture class next trimester at Terre Haute North Vigo High School and it also will begin paperwork to establish an FFA student organization. Through FFA, students are involved in competition and learn how to make presentations.
Half of the $7,500 donation from Ceres/CoBank is being used to promote the program, which includes buying T-shirts for students who sign up.
The other half — which came as a surprise to the school district — will be invested in the program for something “student related,” Dillion said.
One of his long-term goals is to buy a compact tractor for the new ag program.
VCSC used to have an ag program through the late 1980s, but by the mid-1990s it ended. The trimester system made it difficult to send VCSC students to other communities that offer the program, Dillion said.
Some students have left the school district to attend districts that do offer agriculture/FFA.
Agriculture is a profession struggling to find skilled workers, officials say.
Most people think of a typical grain farm when they think of agriculture. But careers can be found in plant/soil science, animal science, diesel mechanics, electronics, precision agriculture/GPS, business/marketing and applicators [those who drive farm equipment] as well as sales/service.
Cory Wermert, Ceres Solutions regional agronomy director, said the company frequently invests in local 4-H and FFA. The effort to re-introduce ag pathways into Vigo County high schools “is a four-way win. It is a win for the Vigo County students, farmers and the local economy. It is also a win for Ceres as we seek to serve local farmers and employ top-quality talent coming out of our local schools.”
The company is a large agricultural supplier of seed, technology, services and supplies.
The donation made by Ceres Solutions included matching funds from CoBank, one of the largest private providers of credit to the U.S. rural economy.
