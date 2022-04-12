Ceremony honors 12 Under 40 professionals

Revitalization, environmental advocacy, healthy lifestyles, and entertainment leadership are among the focuses of community leaders recognized Tuesday by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune-Star as the 2022 honorees of the annual 12 Under 40 Awards.
The 12 Under 40 program recognizes a dozen professionals age 40 or younger who are making valuable contributions at work or through volunteerism in the community.
A common thread for all of this year’s nominees is that they saw a need in their community and they rose to that challenge.
Chamber Executive Director Kristin Craig and Tribune-Star Advertising Director Doug Dixon presented the awards in the community room of the Vigo County History Center on Wabash Avenue.
While many of the recipients humbly accepted their awards with appreciation and few words, one recipient shared the honor with her family living half a world away.
The family of Dianne Frances D. Powell, associate director of communication at Indiana State University, watched the presentation via Zoom in the Philippines.
Powell said the support of her co-workers, friends, family and husband Scott has helped her achieve her educational goals, and she enjoys passing that support on to others.
Many of the honorees brought their own small cheering sections with them to the recognition event.
“I’m extremely humbled and proud to be accepting this award today,” said Morgan Wilson, founder of Phoenix Elite Gym, and owner of commercial and residential cleaning business “The Clean It Crew.”
Like the other honorees, Wilson is involved in numerous community projects, and makes positive connections with people to improve their lives.
Wilson said she has faced much adversity, some of it through her past negative choices, and 10 years ago she would not have seen herself in the successful position she is in now.
She said she hopes others will be inspired to become the people they were meant to be.
“When you are brave enough to be yourself, you give others permission to do the same,” Wilson said. “I think it’s fair to say this is not about personal growth. Statistically, I should not even be standing here today. But God had other plans for me, and I refused to not believe in my purpose.”
This is the first year of the awards that couples who work together were recognized for their joint contributions to the community.
Mark and Tiffany Baker of 3 Sisters Investments were recognized for their energy and revitalization in the 12 Points neighborhood.
“We have a lot of relentless young people in west-central Indiana who are doing super cool things,” Tiffany Baker said as she and husband Mark accepted their award. “Please keep supporting us, please keep encouraging us, because it’s working.”
Also recognized among the seventh award class were Maja Austin of Little Bear Coffee Company, Daniel Conley of Milestone Contractors, Jessica Crawford of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Tim and Kelly Drake of The Mill entertainment venue, Chris Egge of Brampton Brick, Bryan Horsman of Soil-Max, Inc, Samantha Johnson-Helms of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, Jevy Lendermann of Sage Mansion LLC, and Tyler Woodward of Watertower Estates Winery.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
