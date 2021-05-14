CenterPoint gives United Way $50,000 grant

CenterPoint Energy Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the United Way of the Wabash Valley for its Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council.
This council works to partner with residents and organizations to build thriving neighborhoods across the Wabash Valley where residents feel safe and connected to one another.
"We know that a strong community benefits all of us, not just those who are struggling," said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. "We are grateful for CenterPoint Energy's partnership and look forward to seeing the results of this investment across the Wabash Valley while we continue to grow the council with business and donor support.”
The grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation will be matched with United Way funds to create the first step for the council to help neighborhoods invest in themselves by providing funding for neighborhood improvement mini-grant projects. These mini-grants will enhance neighborhoods across the Wabash Valley in regards to public safety, beautification projects, blight elimination or city-service improvements.
This grant will also allow the Strong Neighborhood Impact Council to focus on some key initiatives in their pilot neighborhood in the Ryves area. A portion of this funding is dedicated to creating a Ryves Neighborhood Projects Fund, which will support resident-driven improvement projects that emphasize the priorities of the council.
United Way hopes to bring the model to many neighborhoods across the Wabash Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.