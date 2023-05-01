Pre-kindergarten and high school student projects created by grants from the Vigo County Education Foundation were featured recently during the foundation's Business and Bagels program at the Deming Early Learning Center.
The foundation also honored one of its long-time supporters with its Leadership Giving Award. Jennifer Isbell-Scott accepted the education foundation's Leadership Giving Award on behalf of the CenterPoint Energy Foundation.
CenterPoint Energy has partnered with the Vigo County Education Foundation since 2008 to provide strategic literacy intervention initiatives in the form of extended-day tutoring, particularly in the West Terre Haute schools, which have a high poverty and special education rate.
Tagleef Industries is the the corporate sponsor for the spring Business and Bagels program.
