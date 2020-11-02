Center Point in Clay County is among nine communities to be awarded planning grants by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Center Point will receive $35,000.
The state of Indiana distributes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects.
The applications being funded this quarter are aiming to address water infrastructure and comprehensive community planning. Also receiving water planning grants ranging from $35,000 to $90,0000 were Brookston, Brownstown, Chalmers, Earl Park, Hartford City and Hebron.
The towns of Hudson and Otterbein were each awarded $40,000 comprehensive planning grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.