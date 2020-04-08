Census Bureau sending forms to homes yet to respond

The U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday began sending paper forms to households nationwide which have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
About 64 million households across the nation are to receive the paper questionnaires, according to the Census. The Census reports 46.2 percent of households have already responded to the 2020 Census
“If you’re among the nearly half of all the nation’s households that have responded already, thank you!” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham. “It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
About 22% of the country received a paper form at the beginning of the census.
Some areas where census takers were originally going to hand-deliver forms in person will now receive a letter in the mail from the Census Bureau reminding them to participate, including many households in Puerto Rico. Even if households don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off a census invitation and paper form as soon as it is safe to do so.
Census takers will also follow up with all households that do not respond on their own.
Households receiving a paper questionnaire can still respond online or by phone, or can return the paper form by mail in the enclosed envelope.
Households can choose to respond online at 2020census.gov in English or 12 other languages, or receive assistance through language guides and videos available in 59 languages. When you respond online, use the Census ID from the letter or provide your address.
The public should respond as of April 1. Responding now will minimize the need for a census taker to visit your home in person later this year.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated over the next 10 years.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
