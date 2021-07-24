Celebrating health food in Terre Haute

You can now heal your gut with kombucha served up in Terre Haute’s 12 Points neighborhood.
Ferm Fresh, a new health food restaurant in Terre Haute at 2170 N. 13th St., had a ribbon cutting Friday the recently-owned establishment with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Duke Bennett.
Ferm Fresh opened its doors on July 1 with a fermentation bar serving kombucha, probiotic smoothies, charcuterie boards and more.
The “more” includes shrubs, a house-made fruit syrup that kombucha vinegar is added to along with sparkling water served over ice and more.
Kombucha is a probiotic tea that is fermented for ten days in store. The drink is low in sugar, naturally carbonated and good for stomach health.
Before Ferm Fresh arrived, the building was vacant and dreary. After many hours of hard work, it is a bright and inviting space.
“They (owners) did a great job on bringing this building back to life and creating a comforting environment,” said Bennett.
The owners, Anthony and Megan Gossett, are Terre Haute natives who started the business after Megan stopped in a health food store and tried kombucha as a way to relieve stomach issues she’d been facing for years.
“I always had kombucha with me and then decided to brew at home,” Megan Gossett said.
“Progression from that led us to starting it at the Terre Haute Farmer’s Market in 2019,” she said.
“It went over really well, so we started there and just decided to jump all in this year and open up a fermentation bar.”
The health-food restaurant also serves food items — such as a kale salad, caprese salad and ramen bowls — that vary by weekends or certain events.
Ferm Fresh is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
